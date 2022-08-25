U.S. agency to probe how mobile carriers use consumer location data

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications
Commission said Thursday the agency will investigate mobile
carriers’ compliance with rules requiring them to disclose to
consumers how they are using and sharing location data.
"This information and geolocation data is really
sensitive. It’s a record of where we’ve been and who we are,"
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "That’s why the FCC is
taking steps to ensure this data is protected."
In July, Rosenworcel asked the 15 top mobile carriers
including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile,
Comcast, Alphabet's Google Fi and Charter
Communications for information about their data
retention and privacy policies and practices. The FCC released
the responses Thursday and made it easier for consumers to file
complaints on the FCC website.
In February 2020, the FCC proposed fining four major U.S.
wireless carriers over $200 million for failing to protect
consumers' location information.
The issue has drawn new interest in recent months.
In July, Google said it would delete location data showing
when users visit an abortion clinic, following concerns that a
digital trail could inform law enforcement if an individual
terminates a pregnancy illegally.
As states have implemented new abortion restrictions,
concern has grown that police could obtain warrants for
customers’ search histories, location and other information that
would reveal pregnancy plans.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)