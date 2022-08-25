U.S. agriculture export data snafu sends commodity traders scrambling

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A technical misstep over the
release of weekly agricultural export sales by the U.S.
government's top provider of farm data on Thursday left
commodity traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the
futures markets.
The weekly export sales report published by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture - long lauded as the world's "gold
standard" when it comes to reporting data about all things food
and farming - calculates the sales of U.S. commodity goods to
international customers such as China and Mexico.
The data, which has a week-long delay, is a key indicator
for traders, input suppliers and farmers as it highlights recent
demand for crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat at a time of
tight global supplies.
The data was set to be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern (1230
GMT) via USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service's (FAS) website.
But on Thursday morning, the report for the week ending Aug. 18
was not online. Instead, the site had a message about the agency
launching a new "Export Sales Reporting Maintenance System," and
several broken web links.
The USDA did not responded to multiple requests for comment
on Thursday.
The agency later released by e-mail export numbers that were
questioned by traders.
"When I saw there was a troubled rollout, I kind of
discounted anything that came out," said Craig Turner, a grain
broker with StoneX. "How much can we trust it with the issues
that we had?"
For example, the USDA reported sales of soybeans from the
upcoming harvest nearly four times larger than the highest
pre-report analyst estimate, and net upland cotton sales totaled
1.9 million bales, up from 49,800 bales the prior
week.
USDA prefaced the e-mailed report with a disclaimer saying,
"There could be some anomalies in the data related to the
transition" to the new system.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Seher
Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)