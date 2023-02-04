U.S. aims to quickly recover debris from Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on
Saturday it will attempt to quickly recover key elements of a
Chinese surveillance balloon among the debris off the coast of
South Carolina after it was shot down by a F-22 fight jet, U.S.
officials said on Saturday.
"That recovery is under way. How long it will take is still
to-be-determined," a senior U.S. defense official told
reporters, adding the debris was in relatively shallow waters.
A senior military official said he anticipated the recovery
would not take weeks or months, and would instead move
relatively quickly.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)