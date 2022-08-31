Log in
U.S. airlines commit to providing meals, hotel rooms for extended delays they caused

08/31/2022 | 10:25am EDT
Passengers use self check-in machines as they travel from John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and others detailed commitments in customer service plans they updated this week at USDOT's prompting. Some airlines said customer service plan updates were not a policy change, but clarified existing airline practices.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Aug. 19 he will publish by Friday an "interactive dashboard" for air travelers to compare services each large U.S. airline provides when the cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline's control.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.79% 13.475 Delayed Quote.-25.78%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.05% 31.8093 Delayed Quote.-18.83%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 0.00% 8.0312 Delayed Quote.-43.68%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 0.51% 37.48 Delayed Quote.-13.17%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.15% 36.0086 Delayed Quote.-17.91%
