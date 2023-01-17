U.S. airlines do not see speedy return of China, Japan travel demand

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S. carriers, told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) that airlines "do not foresee significant and certain international passenger growth in either China or Japan before" the expiration of a current USDOT waiver for flight requirements. The group added ticket sales for the U.S.-China market as of December remained 88% below 2019 levels, adding passenger demand for both markets remains "severely depressed."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)