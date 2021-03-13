U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The Transportation Security
Administration said it screened 1.357 million U.S. airport
passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March
15, 2020 as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related
drop.
COVID-19 has devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline
passenger demand down 60% in 2020 and down 63% in January. But
with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand
and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks.
Friday's numbers were still down 38% over pre-COVID-19 levels.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Alistair Bell)