MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan has arrived at Russia's Foreign Ministry to deliver Washington's response to Russia's security demands, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday without specifying the source of information.

