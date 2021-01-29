U.S. and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - United States President Joe
Biden's new administration may hold meetings with Chinese
counterparts at a World Economic Forum's summit in Singapore in
May, the organization's president said on Friday.
The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss
town of Davos, from where it takes its informal name, to
Singapore over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19
pandemic in Europe.
"Traditionally, Singapore has had very close ties with the
U.S. but also worked very well with China," Borge Brende said in
a virtual discussion with Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien
Loong.
"And maybe at the Singapore meeting, the special annual
meeting, could be a place where you could see the new Biden
administration and China meet."
Neither China nor the United States have said they will send
officials to the meeting, over which there remains uncertainty
due to the pandemic still raging across many parts of the world.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie; Editing by
Kevin Liffey, Robert Birsel)