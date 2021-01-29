Log in
U.S. and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says

01/29/2021 | 03:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden signs executive orders on access to affordable healthcare in Washington

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden's new administration may hold meetings with Chinese counterparts at a World Economic Forum's summit in Singapore in May, the organization's president said on Friday.

The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss town of Davos, from where it takes its informal name, to Singapore over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

"Traditionally, Singapore has had very close ties with the U.S. but also worked very well with China," Borge Brende said in a virtual discussion with Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong.

"And maybe at the Singapore meeting, the special annual meeting, could be a place where you could see the new Biden administration and China meet."

Neither China nor the United States have said they will send officials to the meeting, over which there remains uncertainty due to the pandemic still raging across many parts of the world.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
