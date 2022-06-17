U.S. and Marshall Islands seek economic assistance deal by yearend

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United States and the
Marshall Islands agreed to try to reach a deal on U.S. economic
assistance by late 2022, according to a statement seen by
Reuters on Friday, a sign of momentum in talks as Washington
worries about China's expanding Pacific influence.
Joseph Yun, U.S. special envoy for Compact of Free
Association (COFA) negotiations, was in the Marshall Islands
this week for the first in-person talks with the strategic
Pacific island country since December 2020. The next talks will
be in Washington in late July.
The signed joint statement said Yun and Marshall Islands
foreign minister Kitlang Kabua hoped to ink a memorandum of
understanding by September with the "aim to complete the Compact
talks by late fall or early winter."
It said the two sides affirmed the importance of continuing
U.S. economic assistance beyond 2023 when it is due to expire.
They also discussed the legacy of U.S. nuclear tests in the
Marshall Islands, the statement said, an issue that had been a
sticking point prior to Yun's appointment in March.
Islanders are still plagued by the health and environmental
effects of the 67 tests conducted from 1946 to 1958, which
included "Castle Bravo" at Bikini Atoll in 1954 - the largest
U.S. bomb ever detonated.
Washington has long had special diplomatic relationships
with the Marshall Islands, Palau and the Federated States of
Micronesia (FSM) that give it military access to a huge
strategic swath of the Pacific.
But the three Pacific island countries have complained that
assistance has not kept pace with U.S. obligations. Yun is also
responsible for negotiations on renewing COFA deals with FSM and
Palau, which expire in 2023 and 2024.
China has increased economic, military and police links with
Pacific island nations, and made commercial and tourism-related
overtures to the Marshall Islands, Palau and FSM, which are
hungry for foreign investment.
China's increasing regional influence was highlighted by its
security pact with the Solomon Islands this year, a move that
fanned concerns in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom; Editing by
David Gregorio)