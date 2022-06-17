U.S. and Marshall Islands seek economic assistance deal this year

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United States and the
Marshall Islands agreed to try to reach a deal on U.S. economic
assistance this year, a statement seen by Reuters on Friday
showed, a sign of momentum in talks as Washington worries about
China's expanding Pacific influence.
Joseph Yun, U.S. special envoy for Compact of Free
Association (COFA) negotiations, was in the Marshall Islands
this week for the first in-person talks with the strategic
Pacific island country since December 2020. The next talks will
be in Washington in late July.
A joint statement said Yun and Marshall Islands Foreign
Minister Kitlang Kabua hoped to ink a memorandum of
understanding by September with the "aim to complete the Compact
talks by late fall or early winter."
It said the two sides affirmed the importance of continuing
U.S. economic assistance beyond 2023, when it is due to expire.
The statement came as China underlined its ambitions on
Friday by launching a third aircraft carrier. Only the United
States, with 11 carriers, has more of the vessels, although
China is still honing its ability to integrate them into battle
groups, something the United States has been doing for decades.
Yun and Kabua also discussed the legacy of U.S. nuclear
tests in the Marshall Islands, the statement said, an issue that
had been a sticking point prior to Yun's appointment in March.
Islanders are still plagued by the health and environmental
effects of the 67 tests conducted from 1946 to 1958, which
included "Castle Bravo" at Bikini Atoll in 1954 - the largest
U.S. bomb ever detonated.
Washington has long had special diplomatic relationships
with the Marshall Islands, Palau and the Federated States of
Micronesia (FSM) that give it military access to a huge
strategic swath of the Pacific.
But the three Pacific island countries have complained that
assistance has not kept pace with U.S. obligations. Yun is also
responsible for negotiations on renewing COFA deals with FSM and
Palau, which expire in 2023 and 2024.
China has increased economic, military and police links with
Pacific island nations, and made commercial and tourism-related
overtures to the Marshall Islands, Palau and FSM, which are
hungry for foreign investment.
Beijing's increasing influence was highlighted by its
security pact with the Solomon Islands this year, a move that
fanned concerns in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
Harrison Prelat, a regional expert at Washington's Center
for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the
carrier launch showed China's ambitions to project naval power,
as did its efforts to cement security ties in the Pacific, even
if these had so far seen only mixed success.
"Many Pacific island countries are open to expanding
economic cooperation with Beijing, but Beijing’s recent efforts
may have been perceived as too much, too soon," he said.
"Countries in the region are likely more interested in
taking turns attracting investment from both China and the West
than making a committal move to join Beijing’s orbit."
(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom; Editing by
David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)