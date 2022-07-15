Log in
U.S. and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas -state TV

07/15/2022 | 07:06pm EDT
(Reuters) -The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 partnership agreements in fields including energy, communications, space and healthcare during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.

The agreements include deals with U.S. aerospace and defence firms Boeing and Raytheon, as well as healthcare companies Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, and IQVIA, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).

There were also agreements in clean energy projects, nuclear energy and uranium, it said.

Wealthy Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Omar Fahmy, Writing by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
