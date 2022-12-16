Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. announces $2.5 billion in food assistance for Africa

12/16/2022 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S President Joe Biden participates in the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced billions of dollars in additional humanitarian assistance to address acute food insecurity in Africa, which is facing a bigger and more complex food crisis than ever before.

The United States pledged an additional $2.5 billion in emergency assistance and medium- to long-term food security assistance for resilient African food systems and supply markets, the White House said in a statement.

"We're facing a global food crisis, and nowhere is it felt more keenly than on the African continent," Biden said on the last day of a three-day summit in Washington with African leaders from 49 countries and the African Union.

"Today, famine once more stalks the Horn of Africa. High food prices and high trade barriers are taking a toll on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people across the continent."

Food insecurity has worsened in much of Africa in recent years, driven by protracted armed conflicts and the impacts of climate change, which has led to prolonged droughts in some areas and crop-destroying floods in others.

But the situation was aggravated by a pandemic-provoked economic downturn, rising debt levels and, more recently, the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is partly responsible for food, fuel and fertiliser price spikes.

The United States and African Union on Thursday also announced a strategic partnership to accelerate their work toward food security in the region and laid out several goals, according to a separate statement from the White House.

The short-term goals for the partnership included identifying means for Africa to secure more diverse and resilient sources of grain and fertilizer supply to meet its immediate needs and providing humanitarian assistance.

Among the medium- and long-term goals were exploring ways to improve Africa's access to global markets, increasing reliable and sustainable access to fertilizers and their inputs and diversifying the production of agricultural commodities.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Jeff Mason, Eric Beech and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Jeff Mason and Daphne Psaledakis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 452.8 Real-time Quote.-11.04%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.49% 149.57 Real-time Quote.-9.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.10% 64.353 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
Latest news "Economy"
04:18aNomura sees muted returns for India's Nifty in 2023 amid growth fears
RE
04:15aChina to reform securities settlement system
RE
04:09aEuro zone business activity falls at slower rate in Dec, inflation eases -PMI
RE
04:08aCSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
04:06aIMF sees Zimbabwe's 2022 real GDP growth slowing to about 3.5%
RE
04:04aEastward Yamal-Europe gas flows stable, flows via Ukraine edge lower
RE
04:04aDollar/yen down 0.61% to 136.91…
RE
04:00aSouth African rand, stocks on back foot after Fed rate signals
RE
04:00aVolkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listing
RE
03:49aMaiden seeks to reopen plant after India govt lab says cough syrups were safe
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORPHOSYS : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs
2For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
3Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
4Marketmind: Hawk-eyed
5FTSE 100 Poised to Rise Ahead of European, US PMI Data

HOT NEWS