Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. announces takedown of massive catalytic converter theft ring

11/02/2022 | 06:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday said they have taken down a nationwide ring to steal thousands of catalytic converters from cars and trucks, charging 21 people and seizing millions of dollars in assets.

Various defendants were accused in separate indictments unsealed in Sacramento, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, of crimes such as transporting and receiving stolen goods across state lines, and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Catalytic converters are vehicle exhaust devices that convert toxic gases into safer emissions.

They can be stolen in less than one minute, often lack identification details that can make them easier to track, and can fetch more than $1,000 on the black market.

The U.S. Department of Justice said many stolen converters were sold to DG Auto Parts LLC of Freehold, New Jersey, which allegedly sold precious metal powders it extracted from the devices through a "de-canning" process to a metal refinery for more than $545 million.

Authorities are seeking the forfeiture of that sum, after seizing other assets including homes, bank accounts, luxury vehicles and cash. Attorney General Merrick Garland said 32 search warrants were executed in the takedown. The alleged scheme began about three years ago, prosecutors said.

"This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process -- on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners."

DG Auto markets itself as that state's leading buyer of catalytic converters. Its owner Navin Khanna, 39, was charged in both indictments.

The company did not answer calls seeking comment and was not accepting messages during business hours. Khanna could not immediately be located for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:14pUber whistleblower says current business model 'absolutely' unsustainable
RE
10:12pAustralia's Perpetual rejects $1.1 bln buyout offer
RE
10:10pU.S. announces takedown of massive catalytic converter theft ring
RE
10:03pAlbemarle's lithium sales surge amid rapid EV market growth
RE
09:58pColombia rate rises may last longer than expected -central bank
RE
09:48pMetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns
RE
09:42pCanada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
RE
09:41pNutrien cuts full-year profit forecast on lower potash demand, prices
RE
09:37pUkraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia breaks off
RE
09:36pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
2Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Interim Report Q3 2022
5China's top regulators commit to growth and reform amid foreign concern..

HOT NEWS