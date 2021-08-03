U.S. antitrust enforcer says merger wave means slower vetting

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A huge increase in the number
of mergers coming before the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for
antitrust reviews is limiting its ability to investigate deals
in a timely fashion, the FTC said on Tuesday.
The agency, which works with the Justice Department to
enforce antitrust law, said it got 343 deal notifications in
July alone, up from 112 last July. It said in a statement that
the influx "is straining the agency's capacity to rigorously
investigate deals ahead of the statutory deadlines."
The agency said it was sending letters to some companies
planning transactions that although its waiting period would
soon expire, the FTC probe was not complete.
"Please be advised that if the parties consummate this
transaction before the Commission has completed its
investigation, they would do so at their own risk," it said.
Commissioner Noah Phillips, a Republican who has been
critical of the new leadership at the FTC, said his
understanding was that similar letters were sent previously,
primarily to companies contemplating a transaction that the
agency thought might be illegal.
"The government shouldn’t threaten litigation without a
belief the law has been or will be broken. The issue that that
raises for me is that if the letters are not being sent where we
have some reason to conclude that the transaction is illegal, I
am concerned that they are intended to chill legal M&A across
the board," he said.
In February, the FTC and Justice Department's Antitrust
Division temporarily suspended the practice of granting early
terminations for the least-controversial deals. It did so
because of the change in administrations and a jump in the
number of merger filings.
Under merger law, transactions over a certain size must be
reported to the government, which allows many to go forward
quickly under what is called "early termination." More
complicated or more controversial deals trigger a "second
request," or a demand for documents about the proposed
transactions.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)