U.S. appeals court grants Justice Dept expedited appeal in Trump case 10/05/2022 | 01:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Ismail Shakil; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

