U.S. appeals court leaves CDC residential eviction ban in place

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on
Wednesday refused to lift the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention's (CDC) nationwide moratorium on residential
evictions.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia said it would not lift a stay of a lower
court ruling that had declared the eviction ban unlawful. The
panel said the government "has made a strong showing that it is
likely to succeed on the merits" of its appeal. The moratorium,
which is set to expire June 30, covers renters who expected to
earn less than $99,000 a year, or $198,000 for joint filers, or
who reported no income or received stimulus checks.
