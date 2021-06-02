Log in
U.S. appeals court leaves CDC residential eviction ban in place

06/02/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to lift the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) nationwide moratorium on residential evictions.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said it would not lift a stay of a lower court ruling that had declared the eviction ban unlawful. The panel said the government "has made a strong showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits" of its appeal. The moratorium, which is set to expire June 30, covers renters who expected to earn less than $99,000 a year, or $198,000 for joint filers, or who reported no income or received stimulus checks. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
