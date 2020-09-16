Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. appeals court questions Asian-American bias claims against Harvard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 10:09pm BST

BOSTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday appeared skeptical of arguments that Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants, a claim made in a closely-watched lawsuit challenging the use of race as a factor in U.S. college admissions.

Members of a three-judge 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Boston questioned why it should conclude a trial judge wrongly rejected the claims by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a nonprofit founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum.

Conservatives have long criticized affirmative action. Legal experts say the case could go to the U.S. Supreme Court, giving its conservative majority a chance to reconsider past decisions that allowed race to be considered as a factor in admissions.

Blum's group, which counts Asian-American applicants as members and has President Donald Trump administration's support, contends the Ivy League school engaged in impermissible "racial balancing" to benefit other preferred minority groups, such as Blacks and Hispanics.

SFFA lawyer William Consovoy argued that despite high academic scores, Asian Americans were admitted a lower rates than other groups because of racial stereotyping by admissions officers who gave them low "personal" rating scores.

Consovoy asked the court to consider how it would evaluate such low scores if they were given to well-qualified Black applicants for police or firefighting jobs.

"I think this court would be skeptical or concerned that this was discrimination and not that African American firefighters or police officers actually had worse personal qualities," he said.

A U.S. Justice Department lawyer, Eric Dreiband, argued that Harvard in adopting its admissions system gave "no serious consideration of race-neutral alternatives."

But their arguments faced questions from panelists including U.S. Circuit Judge Juan Torruella, who asked "what is the evidence of racial profiling here?"

Seth Waxman, Harvard's lawyer, argued that a "mountain of evidence" showed it did not intentionally discriminate against Asian Americans.

He urged the court to uphold U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, who last year ruled Harvard had no "workable and available race-neutral alternatives" to ensure a diverse student body.

U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch during the arguments pointed to past Supreme Court rulings that allow universities to consider race as one factor to remedy disadvantages minority students have faced because of racial prejudice.

"Harvard can in fact consider other things than merely class ranking and the academic achievements of the Asian-American applicants," she said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pSony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99
RE
05:29pBrazil's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.00%, as expected
RE
05:25pWHITING PETROLEUM : Announces 2020 Guidance and Organizational Changes to Better Position the Company for 2021
PU
05:24pFed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23
RE
05:22pRichard Branson-backed blank-check company VG Acquisition files for IPO
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pU.S. appeals court questions Asian-American bias claims against Harvard
RE
05:08pBOJ to hold fire, signal resolve to work closely with Suga's new cabinet
RE
05:07pU.S. health agency spokesman Caputo takes leave after Facebook rant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
3ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group