U.S. appeals court refuses to halt sugar deal closing pending appeal

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court
refused on Friday to order U.S. Sugar to delay the closing of
its deal to buy Imperial Sugar Co while the U.S. Justice
Department presses on with its fight to stop the $315 million
deal.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in
Philadelphia issued an order refusing to temporarily halt the
deal while it hears arguments over whether it should proceed.
Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S. District Court for
Delaware had ruled for the companies on Sept. 23, rejecting the
government's argument that the deal would hurt consumers.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz
Editing by Chris Reese)