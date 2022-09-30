Advanced search
U.S. appeals court refuses to halt sugar deal closing pending appeal

09/30/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court refused on Friday to order U.S. Sugar to delay the closing of its deal to buy Imperial Sugar Co while the U.S. Justice Department presses on with its fight to stop the $315 million deal.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia issued an order refusing to temporarily halt the deal while it hears arguments over whether it should proceed.

Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S. District Court for Delaware had ruled for the companies on Sept. 23, rejecting the government's argument that the deal would hurt consumers. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
