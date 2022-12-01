Advanced search
U.S. appeals court reverses appointment of special master in Trump documents probe

12/01/2022 | 05:42pm EST
A redacted FBI photograph of documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reversed a judge's appointment of a special master to vet documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Justice Department in its challenge to a September ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

The 11th Circuit overturned Cannon's decision to grant Trump's request for a special master to vet the records to decide if some should be kept from investigators and to bar investigators from accessing most of the records pending the review.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
