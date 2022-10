U.S. appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to consider new rules 10/05/2022 | 05:29pm EDT Send by mail :

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday sent a case over the legality of the so-called DACA program for young immigrants back to a lower court to consider new Biden administration rules, even as it sided with the lower court's ruling against the program. (Reporting by Ted Hesson and Mica Rosenberg; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mark Porter)

