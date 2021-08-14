U.S. appeals court sets quick schedule to consider COVID-19 eviction ban

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A three judge panel of the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia late Saturday
set a quick schedule to consider whether to allow a new Biden
administration COVID-19 residential eviction ban to remain in
place.
Earlier on Saturday, lawyers for Alabama and Georgia
realtors filed an emergency request seeking to overturn the new
60-day eviction ban that was ordered by the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) on Aug. 3.
On Friday, a U.S. district court judge in Washington said he
would have blocked the new ruling but said her hands were tied
by an earlier appeals court ruling.
The appeals court said the Justice Department has until
Tuesday at 9 a.m. EDT to respond and then lawyers for the
landlords have until Wednesday at 9 a.m. EDT to reply. Both
sides asked the court to rule by Thursday.
The White House said Friday it continues to urge state and
local governments to quickly distribute $46.5 billion in
emergency rental assistance funds approved by Congress.
Lawyers for the landlord and real estate groups on Saturday
cited President Joe Biden's earlier statements in asking for a
quick ruling.
"As the president himself has acknowledged, the CDC’s latest
extension is little more than a delay tactic designed to buy
time to distribute rental assistance," the groups said urging
the appeals court to consider taking immediate action to block
the eviction ban's enforcement.
Under heavy political pressure, the CDC reversed course on
Aug. 3 and issued a slightly narrower eviction moratorium just
three days after the prior one expired. The current moratorium
covers nearly 94% of U.S. counties, but that could change based
on COVID-19 conditions.
More than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households
are currently behind on rental payments, according to a study,
and collectively owe more than $20 billion to landlords.
In June, a divided Supreme Court agreed to let the CDC
moratorium remain in effect after the agency announced it would
allow the ban to expire on July 31.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued a concurring
opinion saying that in his view extending the CDC moratorium
past July 31 would need "clear and specific congressional
authorization (via new legislation)."
