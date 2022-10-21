U.S. appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on
Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel
billions of dollars in college student debt, one day after a
judge dismissed a Republican-led lawsuit by six states
challenging the loan-forgiveness program.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency
stay barring the discharge of any student debt under the program
until the court rules on the states' request for a longer-term
injunction while Thursday's decision against them is appealed.
The St. Louis-based appeals court also ordered an expedited
briefing schedule on the matter.
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled on
Thursday that while the six Republican-led states had raised
"important and significant challenges to the debt relief plan,"
he threw out their lawsuit on grounds they lacked the necessary
legal standing to pursue the case.
Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South
Carolina said Biden's plan skirted congressional authority and
threatened the states' future tax revenues and money earned by
state entities that invest in or service the student loans.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office in September
calculated the debt forgiveness would cost the government about
$400 billion.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said
Thursday's temporary order does not prevent borrowers from
applying for student debt relief or bar the Biden administration
from reviewing applications and preparing them for transmission
to loan servicers.
"We encourage eligible borrowers to join the nearly 22
million Americans whose information the Department of Education
already has," Jean-Pierre said.
"It is important to note that the order does not reverse
the trial court's dismissal of the case or suggest that the case
has merit," she added. "It merely prevents debt from being
discharged until the (appeals) court makes a decision."
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican who is
leading the lawsuit, welcomed the temporary stay.
"It’s very important that the legal issues involving
presidential power be analyzed by the court before transferring
over $400 billion in debt to American taxpayers,” he said.
The case reaching the 8th Circuit is one of a number that
conservative state attorneys general and legal groups have filed
seeking to halt the debt forgiveness plan announced in August by
Biden, a Democrat.
Autrey ruled about an hour after U.S. Supreme Court Justice
Amy Coney Barrett denied without explanation an emergency
request to put the debt relief plan on hold in a separate
challenge brought by the Wisconsin-based Brown County Taxpayers
Association.
Biden said the U.S. government will forgive up to $10,000 in
student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a
year, or $250,000 for married couples. Borrowers who received
Pell Grants to benefit lower-income college students will have
up to $20,000 of their debt canceled.
The policy fulfilled a promise that Biden made during the
2020 presidential campaign to help debt-saddled former college
students.
Democrats are hoping the policy will boost support for them
in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which control of Congress is
at stake.
