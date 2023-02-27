U.S. approved 70% of export license applications from China in 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department and other government agencies approved about 69.9% of export license applications involving China in the 2022 budget year, according to written testimony made public ahead of a U.S. House hearing Tuesday.

Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez will tell the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the U.S. government denied or returned-without-action approximately 30.1% percent of such license applications.

"Approvals of any licenses involving (China) are not loopholes in our controls," Estevez said, adding "license applications for (China) had an average processing time of approximately 77 days, which was significantly longer than the average processing time of approximately 40 days for all cases." (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)