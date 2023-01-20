U.S. approves design for NuScale small modular nuclear reactor

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. nuclear power
regulator has certified the design for the NuScale Power Corp's
small modular reactor, the first such approval in the
country for the next generation technology.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval, published in
the Federal Register late on Thursday, clears a hurdle for
NuScale. The company plans to build a demonstration small
modular reactor (SMR) power plant at the Idaho National
Laboratory. NuScale says the six-reactor, 462 megawatt Carbon
Free Power Project will be fully running in 2030.
There are significant questions about rising costs of the
demonstration plant, expected to provide electricity to the Utah
Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS). NuScale said this
month the target price for power from the plant is $89 per
megawatt hour, up 53% from the previous estimate of $58 per MWh.
Backers of next generation reactors including President Joe
Biden's administration and many Republican lawmakers, say they
are crucial in curbing climate change. NuScale says they will be
safer than today's far larger conventional reactors, but the
reactors, like conventional nuclear plants, are expected to
produce highly toxic waste, for which no permanent fix has been
developed.
The U.S. Department of Energy has provided more than $600
million since 2014 to support the design, licensing and siting
of NuScale's power plant and other small modular reactors.
NuScale and other companies that succeed in building next
generation reactors could receive for the first time lucrative
production tax credits contained in last year's Inflation
Reduction Act signed by Biden.
"SMRs are no longer an abstract concept," said Kathryn Huff,
assistant secretary for nuclear energy at the Energy Department.
"This is innovation at its finest and we are just getting
started here in the U.S."
NuScale also hopes to build SMRs in Romania, Kazakhstan and
Poland, despite concerns from nuclear safety experts who say
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occupation of the Zaporizhzhia
plant should make the industry think seriously about developing
plants in the region.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)