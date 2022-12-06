Advanced search
U.S. approves potential sale $3.75 billion of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Poland

12/06/2022 | 04:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of 116 General Dynamics made M1A1 Abrams tanks, other vehicles and munitions to Poland in a deal valued at up to $3.75 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The sale comes just months after Poland was authorized to buy 250 M1A2 tanks by the same maker. With this new option, Poland could elect to buy a mix of the two tank versions as it seeks to modernize its military and adjust to new geopolitical realities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The package would include vehicles to recover disabled tanks, eight assault bridges and other vehicles. It would also provide thousands of rounds of advanced munitions including armor-piercing rounds, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Lisa Shumaker)

By Mike Stone and Paul Grant


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -1.05% 248.28 Delayed Quote.22.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.26% 62.4 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
