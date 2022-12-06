U.S. approves potential sale $3.75 billion of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Poland

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department
has approved a potential sale of 116 General Dynamics
made M1A1 Abrams tanks, other vehicles and munitions to Poland
in a deal valued at up to $3.75 billion, the Pentagon said on
Tuesday.
The sale comes just months after Poland was authorized to
buy 250 M1A2 tanks by the same maker. With this new option,
Poland could elect to buy a mix of the two tank versions as it
seeks to modernize its military and adjust to new geopolitical
realities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The package would include vehicles to recover disabled
tanks, eight assault bridges and other vehicles. It would also
provide thousands of rounds of advanced munitions including
armor-piercing rounds, spares and technical support, the
Pentagon said.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified
Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.
Despite approval by the State Department, the notification
does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that
negotiations have concluded.
