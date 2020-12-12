Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pilots, controllers

12/12/2020 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus disease vaccines is unloaded from a United Airlines cargo-only flight in Chicago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Saturday it had approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by pilots and air traffic controllers.

The U.S. aviation regulator said pilots and controllers must not fly or conduct safety-related duties for 48 hours after receiving doses. The FAA said it will "monitor the patient response to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and may adjust this policy as necessary to ensure aviation safety."

The FAA added that additional vaccines will each be evaluated as emergency use authorizations are issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

Airlines and unions are still working out how to administer the vaccine to pilots and flight attendants once it becomes available to their group, and preparing for the possibility that some countries require crew to be vaccinated before flying there, people familiar with the matter said.

On Friday, the FAA sent guidance to airports to prepare for vaccine distribution, including other facilities that may serve as alternate or diversion airports.

The FAA noted that some aircraft used for vaccine shipments may be larger than the aircraft used for passenger-carrying flights that typically serve that airport and operators may opt to have extra aircraft rescue and firefighting services.

The FAA also urged airports coordinate with local air traffic control facilities before and during vaccine transport flight's movement on the airfield.

The FAA said airports should grant priority access to the airfield for freight vehicles to safely move shipments of COVID-19 vaccines off-airport and contingency plans in case the shipment cannot proceed according to the anticipated schedule.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -1.73% 127.3 Delayed Quote.275.74%
PFIZER INC. -1.46% 41.12 Delayed Quote.10.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pUZAFI &NDASH; STATE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF RE : An online investment forum was held in Vienna “Regions of Central Asian countries”
PU
04:03pMcLaren selling minority stake in F1 team; deal to value it at £560 million - Sky
RE
04:00pEU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson is clear that any deal must respect fundamental position that uk will be a sovereign nation on jan. 1 - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson "will leave no stone unturned in this process" - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk-eu talks are continuing overnight - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : As things stand, offer on the table from the eu "remains unacceptable" - uk govt source
RE
02:55pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Bill Announcement
PU
02:49pCdc advisory panel recommends pfizer-biontech covid-19 vaccine with 11 in favor, 0 against and 3 recusing due to prior conflicts
RE
02:44pCdc advisory panel votes to recommend pfizer-biontech covid-19 vaccine for ages 16 and up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says
2AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Investors weigh blocked China companies as Sino-U.S. chill deepens
4With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production
5The Best-Managed Companies of 2020 -- and How They Got That Way -- Journal Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ