Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. asks Congo to pull some oil blocks from auction to protect forests

10/04/2022 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Congo holds informal ministerial meeting ahead of the COP27 climate summit, in Kinshasa

KINSHASA (Reuters) -U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has asked Democratic Republic of Congo to withdraw some of the oil blocks it has put up for auction in order to protect forests, he said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a climate conference in Kinshasa.

Congo put 30 oil and gas blocks up for auction in July.

Environmentalists fear the auction could open parts of the world's second-biggest rainforest and peat lands to drilling that could release large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, jeopardising climate goals to tame global warming.

Congo's government has said it needs to tap its vast natural resources to boost its economy, power industries, and provide electricity to its population.

"We know it's urgent. I spoke yesterday with the Deputy Prime Minister and I will speak this afternoon with the President, but it is his decision," Kerry told journalists on the sidelines of the conference in Kinshasa.

"We have clearly described our interest in protecting the forests. We have asked for some blocks to be removed from the auction," he said.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley, Writing by Nellie PeytonEditing by Bate Felix)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.04% 90.56 Delayed Quote.12.85%
WTI 2.09% 85.043 Delayed Quote.10.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aRepublican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker denies report he paid for abortion
RE
09:00aReuters impact-head of eib says major multilateral development b…
RE
09:00aReuters impact-head of eib says going for bigger solutions for u…
RE
09:00aReuters impact-head of eu's eib lending arm says must not backtr…
RE
09:00aREUTERS IMPACT-Head of EU's lending signals joint action plan for COP and giant Ukraine fund
RE
08:59aSingapore port plans new system to boost bunkering transparency
RE
08:57aLondon Metal Exchange ducks Russian sanctions pressure: Andy Home
RE
08:53aDrone activity reported near North Sea gas field, Danish police say
RE
08:49aU.S. asks Congo to pull some oil blocks from auction to protect forests
RE
08:49aSaudi Arabia agrees 'memorandum of cooperation' with Britain in energy sector - SPA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Gilead, Micron, Nike, Uber...
3Tesla slides on widening delivery and production gap, demand worries
4Exclusive-Boeing does not expect FAA approval for MAX 10 before summer ..
5ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS