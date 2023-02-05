U.S. assessing impact of cybersecurity incidents after Italy's warning

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity
officials were assessing the impact of reported incidents on
Sunday after Italy sounded an alarm earlier on a global computer
hacking attack.
"CISA is working with our public and private sector partners
to assess the impacts of these reported incidents and providing
assistance where needed," the U.S. Cybersecurity and
Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told Reuters.
Any organization experiencing a cybersecurity incident
should report it to the FBI or CISA, it added in its statement.
The comment comes after Italy's National Cybersecurity
Agency warned organisations to protect their systems and said
thousands of computer servers around the world have been
targeted by a ransomware hacking attack.
