U.S. backs delaying WTO decision on COVID therapies, tests

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged
delaying a deadline for a World Trade Organization decision
relating to the production of COVID-19 treatments and tests, the
U.S. trade representative's office said.
"Real questions remain on a range of issues, and the
additional time, coupled with information from the USITC, will
help the world make a more informed decision on whether
extending the Ministerial Decision to COVID-19 therapeutics and
diagnostics would result in increased access to those products,"
U.S. Ambassador Katharine Tai said in a statement, referring to
the United States International Trade Commission.
An agreement had been reached over the summer on a partial
waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines as
well as certain rights for tests and drugs.
A six-month time frame had been set to agree to extend the
partial IP waiver, Reuters previously reported, citing a
document shared with other WTO members.
The USITC study would focus on "key components, the
production process, intellectual property protections, and a
description of the supply chain" as well as information on
global manufacturing and production data, and information on the
global market for COVID-19 products, among other areas, the
USTR's office said.
Tai's office said it had looked at arguments from both
supporters and opponents of extending the WTO decision and that
"in both cases, the views concern both the system as a whole –
whether existing WTO intellectual property protections are an
impediment to access to medicines or a critical element of
innovation."
Both sides also presented views on "the specific
characteristics of the markets for COVID-19 diagnostics and
therapeutics," it said in the statement.
(Washington newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)