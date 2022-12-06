Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. backs delaying WTO decision on COVID therapies, tests

12/06/2022 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a deadline for a World Trade Organization decision relating to the production of COVID-19 treatments and tests, the U.S. trade representative's office said.

"Real questions remain on a range of issues, and the additional time, coupled with information from the USITC, will help the world make a more informed decision on whether extending the Ministerial Decision to COVID-19 therapeutics and diagnostics would result in increased access to those products," U.S. Ambassador Katharine Tai said in a statement, referring to the United States International Trade Commission.

An agreement had been reached over the summer on a partial waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines as well as certain rights for tests and drugs.

A six-month time frame had been set to agree to extend the partial IP waiver, Reuters previously reported, citing a document shared with other WTO members.

The USITC study would focus on "key components, the production process, intellectual property protections, and a description of the supply chain" as well as information on global manufacturing and production data, and information on the global market for COVID-19 products, among other areas, the USTR's office said.

Tai's office said it had looked at arguments from both supporters and opponents of extending the WTO decision and that "in both cases, the views concern both the system as a whole – whether existing WTO intellectual property protections are an impediment to access to medicines or a critical element of innovation."

Both sides also presented views on "the specific characteristics of the markets for COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics," it said in the statement. (Washington newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:30aRussia and Ukraine swap 60 POWs each in latest exchange
RE
07:30aAt least 10 tankers of Kazakh oil face Bosphorus delays - sources
RE
07:22aTSX futures edge up as gold shines, BoC meet in focus
RE
07:22aEU struggles to agree gas price cap, considers 220-euro limit
RE
07:21aEU drafts new proposal for Kosovo-Serbia ties - senior EU diplomat
RE
07:18aDollar kept aloft by higher Fed rates bets, RBA rate hike lifts Aussie
RE
07:16aHopes for Fed Rate Slowdown Help Lower 10-Year -2-
DJ
07:16aHopes for Fed Rate Slowdown Help Lower 10-Year Yield; RBA Raises Cautiously; Rate Decisions Loom in Canada and Brazil
DJ
07:15aRussian oil ships queuing in Turkish straits face more delays - source
RE
07:14aEye of the storm: Taiwan at the centre of Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
4Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
5Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022

HOT NEWS