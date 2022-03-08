Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. ban on Russian energy imports does not prohibit CPC oil deals -Treasury

03/08/2022 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday that the government's ban on Russian energy imports does not prohibit dealing in crude oil associated with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline, which ships 1.2% of the world's oil from Kazakhstan to global markets.

"Distribution systems such as those in the CPC can segregate various sources of crude oil, allowing crude oil that is not of Russian Federation origin to be marketed and loaded separately," the Treasury said on its website in a Frequently Asked Questions document.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.15% 128.34 Delayed Quote.67.11%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.86% 669.078 Delayed Quote.57.80%
WTI 2.58% 124.22 Delayed Quote.68.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pPepsico inc - will continue to support the livelihoods our 20,00…
RE
03:56pPepsico inc - suspended operations in ukraine to enable our ass…
RE
03:55pPepsico inc - announcing the suspension of the sale of pepsi-co…
RE
03:55pPepsico inc - will be suspending capital investments and all ad…
RE
03:54pU.S. ban on Russian energy imports does not prohibit CPC oil deals -Treasury
RE
03:51pAnalysis-Investors shift to Latam amid war in Europe, but risks remain
RE
03:50pU.s. could cut off chinese firms from american equipment and sof…
RE
03:49pCoca-Cola suspends business in Russia
RE
03:48pCOMMODITIES-Oil soars, nickel breaks above $100,000 a tonne
RE
03:48pU.s. could essentially shut down semiconductor manufacturing i…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
5WRAPUP 5-McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia as Mosco..

HOT NEWS