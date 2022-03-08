U.S. ban on Russian energy imports does not prohibit CPC oil deals -Treasury

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on
Tuesday that the government's ban on Russian energy imports does
not prohibit dealing in crude oil associated with the Caspian
Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline, which ships 1.2% of the
world's oil from Kazakhstan to global markets.
"Distribution systems such as those in the CPC can segregate
various sources of crude oil, allowing crude oil that is not of
Russian Federation origin to be marketed and loaded separately,"
the Treasury said on its website in a Frequently Asked Questions
document.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)