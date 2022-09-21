Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. bank CEOs set for congressional grilling by Democrats and Republicans

09/21/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. banks are set to be grilled by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Wednesday on the economy, consumer protections and the lenders' stance on fossil fuel lending and firearms, among other issues.

In testimony before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, the CEOs will tout their financial strength, role in distributing billions of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic-related aid and efforts both to boost lending in poorer communities and diversity within their ranks, according to statements released on Tuesday ahead of the hearing.

The CEOs due to testify include the heads of the four largest U.S. banks: JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon, Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan and Citigroup's Jane Fraser. They are set to be joined by US Bancorp CEO Andy Cecere, PNC Financial CEO William Demchak and Truist's Bill Rogers, who run the country's largest regional lenders.

While such hearings rarely result in legislative action, they are still risky for CEOs, who will be forced to defend their banks on a number of fronts at a time when lawmakers are looking to boost their profiles ahead of November elections in which control of Congress is at stake.

The CEOs of the largest U.S. lenders have "clearly demonstrated the strength and resilience of their firms, their commitment to employees and customers, and the work of their institutions in support of key parts of the economy," said Kevin Fromer, CEO of the Financial Services Forum, which represents the nation's largest banks.

Democrats are likely to press bank executives on fees, the closure of bank branches in poorer areas and how banks are addressing fraudulent transactions.

Executives are also expecting heightened criticism from Republicans, who have grown frustrated with what they see as Wall Street's increasingly liberal leanings on environment and social issues. Some large banks have adopted policies that some Republicans say amount to boycotts of certain industries such as fossil fuels and firearms. Banks dispute that characterization.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Michelle Price and Will Dunham)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.50% 34.17 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.05% 47.25 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
US BANCORP -2.51% 44.99 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.05% 43.41 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aDisdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order
RE
06:26aIn divisive election, Brazil's trans candidates face threats, intimidation
RE
06:25aQueen of Denmark diagnosed with coronavirus
RE
06:24aEU executive says Putin "in desperation", escalates tensions over Ukraine
RE
06:23aSATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 billion deal
RE
06:23aFutures flat as investors gird for another big rate hike
RE
06:23aUK Tax Cuts, Including Stamp Duty, Could be Unveiled on Friday
DJ
06:22aFactbox-Five states have abortion initiatives on their U.S. midterms ballot
RE
06:21aGERMANY : Russian mobilisation is sign of Moscow's lack of success in Ukraine
RE
06:19aIndia to offer more fiscal support under its chip production incentive scheme
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Nestle adapts as hoarding picks up in Asia, North Africa
3Resolute Forest Products : Definitive Proxy Statement
4Drax : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Clima..
5Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments

HOT NEWS