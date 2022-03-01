Log in
U.S. bank profits jump in 2021 as firms shed credit loss reserves - FDIC

03/01/2022 | 10:30am EST
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. banks saw their profits jump nearly 90% in 2021 as firms shrank how much money they were setting aside to protect against credit losses, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported Tuesday.

Banks reported $279.1 billion in profits in 2021, up from $132 billion in 2020. The FDIC said the jump was mainly due to economic growth and banks rapidly shrinking their credit loss provision expenses, which dropped $163.3 billion in 2021. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)


© Reuters 2022
