U.S. bank profits jump in 2021 as firms shed credit loss reserves - FDIC

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. banks saw their profits
jump nearly 90% in 2021 as firms shrank how much money they were
setting aside to protect against credit losses, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation reported Tuesday.
Banks reported $279.1 billion in profits in 2021, up from
$132 billion in 2020. The FDIC said the jump was mainly due to
economic growth and banks rapidly shrinking their credit loss
provision expenses, which dropped $163.3 billion in 2021.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)