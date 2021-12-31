U.S. bank regulator McWilliams to resign FDIC on Feb 4 - statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will
step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022.
The term of Jelena McWilliams, who was appointed to the role
in June 2018 by former U.S. President Donald Trump and who often
clashed with the majority-Democratic board, was not expected to
expire until mid-2023.
"The agency has focused on maintaining and instilling
confidence in our banking system while at the same time
promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion,
improving transparency, and supporting community banks and
minority depository institutions," she said in a statement.
