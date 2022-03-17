U.S. bank regulator fines USAA $60 million for flaws in anti-money laundering program

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Comptroller of the
Currency announced on Thursday it had fined USAA, Federal
Savings Bank, $60 million for identified shortcomings in the
firm's anti-money laundering program.
The regulator said the deficiencies resulted in the firm
failing to promptly identify suspicious activity in its accounts
and that the firm also failed to address problems the regulator
had previously identified.
The OCC also ordered the firm to take broad corrective
actions to address the issues.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)