U.S. banking regulator proposes removal of updated fair lending regulations

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Comptroller of the
Currency on Wednesday proposed rescinding recently updated fair
lending rules, as the agency begins work on drafting a new,
unified regulation with other bank watchdogs.
Under the proposal, the OCC would go back to the previous
1995 regulations for the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 fair
lending law.
The OCC under President Joe Biden has said it would prefer a
new, unified update to those rules, as the agency shares
responsibility for enforcing the law with the Federal Reserve
and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder
Editing by Chris Reese)