U.S. banking regulator proposes removal of updated fair lending regulations

09/08/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency on Wednesday proposed rescinding recently updated fair lending rules, as the agency begins work on drafting a new, unified regulation with other bank watchdogs.

Under the proposal, the OCC would go back to the previous 1995 regulations for the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 fair lending law.

The OCC under President Joe Biden has said it would prefer a new, unified update to those rules, as the agency shares responsibility for enforcing the law with the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
