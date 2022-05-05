Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. banking regulators propose update to fair lending rules

05/05/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trio of U.S. banking regulators unveiled Thursday a renewed attempt to update fair lending rules for banks, with an eye toward modernizing the rules to reflect the rise of online banking while clarifying requirements for the industry.

The proposed update to rules enforcing the 1977 Community Reinvestment Act, which ordered banks to service lower-income communities where they operate, would expand access to credit band banking services for poorer communities and create a consistent metrics-based approach to grading banks, according to agency officials.

The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency jointly proposed the update, soliciting public feedback in an effort to modernize rules enforcing the landmark 1977 fair lending law.

Regulators grade banks on how well they service lower-income communities where they operate, which in turn can impact their ability to merge with or acquire other firms.

CRA rules had last been updated in 1995, and agency officials said the update was needed to reflect the rise of online banking and other changes to the industry, as banks are currently graded based on service areas around their bank branches.

The proposal would expand so-called "assessment areas" to include areas where banks have significant lending activity but no physical presence. The proposal would also allow banks to receive credit for serving rural areas, Native American areas, or other underserved regions outside their physical footprint.

The proposal also looks to address bank complaints that CRA grading can be opaque and subjective by clarifying what sorts of activities qualify for CRA credit, and using a standardized approach to grade banks' retail and community lending efforts.

The new proposal is significant in large part due to the fact that it was put forward by all three agencies charged with enforcing the CRA.

A previous attempt to update the rules under the Trump administration faltered as the agencies disagreed on the proper approach. The OCC and FDIC proposed an update in 2019, and only the OCC finalized a new set of rules in 2020, which was then scrapped under new leadership in 2021 as the agencies renewed efforts on a joint proposal.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aFinland's Paulig sells Russia operations to Indian investor
RE
10:58aChinese, Russian cenbanks to discuss use of national payment systems
RE
10:56aPound skids 2% on BoE recession warning, biggest daily fall since 2020
RE
10:54aGermany's PCK Schwedt refinery faces output cuts without Russian oil
RE
10:52aCF Industries sees roughly $2 billion price tag for U.S. blue ammonia facility
RE
10:49aVolkswagen boosts electric car investment in Spain to 10 billion euros
RE
10:47aDollar bounces, sterling tumbles on dovish BoE
RE
10:47aNYSE-owner ICE eyes mortgage market reform as profit rises
RE
10:45aU.S. banking regulators propose update to fair lending rules
RE
10:43aU.S. Energy Department to commit $2.25 billion to carbon storage program
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5VIVENDI SA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS