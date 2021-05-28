Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. bans imports from Chinese fishing fleet over forced labor allegations

05/28/2021 | 10:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday imposed a new import ban on seafood from a Chinese fishing fleet that the agency says is using forced labor on its 32 vessels, including abuses against many Indonesian workers.

The CBP said it will immediately detain tuna, swordfish and other products from the Dalian Ocean Fishing Co Ltd at U.S. ports of entry. The "withhold release order" banning the imports also applies to other end-use products containing seafood from the company, such as canned tuna and pet food, a CBP official said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the action marks the first time the CBP has banned imports from an entire fishing fleet, as opposed to the individual vessels targeted in the past.

"DHS will continue to aggressively investigate the use of forced labor by distant water fishing vessels, and by a wide range of other industries," Mayorkas told a news briefing. "Producers and U.S. importers alike should understand that there will be consequences for entities that attempt to exploit workers to sell goods in the United States."

CBP officials said the agency's investigation revealed that many Indonesian workers hired onto Dalian Ocean Fishing vessels found conditions far different than what they expected and were subjected to physical violence, withholding of pay, debt bondage and abusive working and living conditions.

Earlier this week, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai called attention to the issue of forced labor on fishing vessels, submitting a new proposal https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/IssueAreas/Trade%20Organizations/WTO/US.Proposal.Forced.Labor.26May2021.final%5B2%5D.pdf to the World Trade Organization to curb subsidies to illegal fishing and requiring that member countries recognize the problem.

U.S. imports from Dalian Ocean Fishing are small, totaling $2.9 million between Jan. 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021, according to CBP data.

But the issue of forced labor is a growing flashpoint in strained U.S.-China relations, after numerous recent import bans related to China's detention of Uyghur Muslims in the far-western Xinjiang region. The move comes less than two days after Tai held an initial conversation with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

The Trump administration, during its last week in office in January, announced a sweeping import ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations that they are produced with Uyghur forced labor - a far-reaching move that would require apparel and textile industries to reorder their supply chains.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Macfie and Kim Coghill)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aJORDAN : The World Bank Group Adapts its Strategy to Support COVID-19 Response, Inclusive and Resilient Recovery, and Continued Reforms
PU
12:12aLaunch of the ASEAN Regional Action Plan for Combating Marine Debris in the ASEAN Member States (2021-2025)
PU
12:12aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #106 &LDQUO;MIGRATION AND DEVELOPMENT BRIEF 34 &NDASH; RESILIENCE : COVID-19 Crisis Through Migration Lens”
PU
05/28Vietnam May trade deficit seen at $2 billion; CPI up 2.9%
RE
05/28U.S. bans imports from Chinese fishing fleet over forced labor allegations
RE
05/283M wins U.S. trial alleging cover-up of earplug design
RE
05/28SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE : World Bank Boosts Improvements in the Banking System, Access to Finance
PU
05/28Amazon pressed for racial equity review after strong vote tally
RE
05/28Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country
RE
05/28FINANCIAL SERVICES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES : priorities and Bank of Russia's proposals
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Electric-vehicle firm Rivian could seek $70 bln valuation in IPO- Bloomberg News
3CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV : CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV : Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filin..
4Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country
5SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMI : SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Wind Power Group Launches IPO on SSE STAR Market, I..

HOT NEWS