Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S.-based MSP Sports Capital buys into McLaren F1

12/13/2020 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sakhir Grand Prix

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment group MSP Sports Capital is taking a significant minority stake in McLaren Racing in a deal the Formula One team said would give them the tools to return to the top of the sport.

The long-term investment, announced on Sunday, is for an initial 15% holding rising to a maximum 33% by the end of 2022. McLaren said it values the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds ($740.5 million).

Under the deal, MSP will put 185 million pounds into the former world champions, who last won a race in 2012 but are still historically the sport's second-most successful team, over a two-year period.

Luxury sportscar maker McLaren Automotive remains wholly owned by the McLaren Group, whose majority shareholder is Bahrain's Mumtalakat holding company, and is not part of the transaction.

The consortium members include The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm, and UBS O'Connor, a hedge fund subsidiary of Swiss investment banking firm UBS.

MSP is headquartered in New York and the principals have a background as owners and investors in Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association (NBA) among other ventures.

Jahm Najafi will become a vice-chairman of McLaren Racing, while Jeff Moorad of MSP and Rodrigo Trelles Zabala of UBS O'Connor will join the McLaren Racing board.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said the investment marked the start of "the next chapter" and would allow the team to "turbocharge" their efforts.

Paul Walsh, executive chairman of the McLaren Group, told a video conference that the new cash flow would not impact the debt level of McLaren directly.

"We have got a number of activities in place where we will look to refinance some of our debt next year and attendant with that there could very well be some kind of equity raise," he said.

"What this (deal) does is mean that McLaren Group is not funding on a cash basis in Racing."

MSP's arrival increases North American interest in a sport whose commercial rights are held by U.S.-based Liberty Media.

Moorad, a former NASCAR team owner, said MSP had looked into acquiring Force India when that team, now Racing Point and owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, went into administration in 2018.

They also considered former champions Williams, whose sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital was announced in August.

Moorad said McLaren, who are switching to Mercedes engines next season with Australian Daniel Ricciardo joining from Renault, was "by far" the first choice.

Najafi said Liberty's stewardship of the sport, with a budget cap being introduced next year and major changes in 2022 to level the playing field and put Formula One on a more sustainable footing, provided investor confidence.

"We believe that Liberty's business plan of creating more franchise-like values on the teams are going to flow in part from the cost cap," said Moorad.

"All of these pieces of a thoughtful business plan will ultimately create franchise values for each of the teams in the sport. That's our bet, to be frank. We're betting on the long-term future of Formula One." ($1 = 0.7563 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Gareth Jones, Raissa Kasolowsky and Hugh Lawson)

By Alan Baldwin


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -8.93% 70.85 Delayed Quote.-86.37%
COMPASS GROUP PLC -0.58% 1450 Delayed Quote.-23.28%
UBS GROUP AG -1.19% 12.41 Delayed Quote.1.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16aFirst truck carrying pfizer vaccine appears to leave michigan factory - network pool video
RE
08:15aCoronavirus cases in the netherlands rise by nearly 10,000 in 24 hours - data
RE
08:15aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Beijing's tech hub aims high in digital economy
PU
08:15aVaccine Boosts Fed Confidence That Worst-Case Outcomes Can Be Avoided
DJ
08:07aPM JOHNSON : We're very far apart on Brexit trade deal
RE
08:01aEU states to act to implement any UK trade deal swiftly - sources
RE
07:22aBrexit deal clearly very difficult, but possible - Ireland's Coveney
RE
07:22aEU's Charles Michel says we must do everything possible to reach a Brexit deal
RE
07:22aEU Council President Michel says EU will keep calm as Brexit talks reach climax
RE
07:22aLeaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : SINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
2ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR D : ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUTION : ADNOC REWARDS MARKS MAJOR MIL..
3Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
4Britain, EU agree to go 'extra mile' and press ahead with trade talks
5EMAAR PROPERTIES : Dubai's Emaar appoints new chairman as founder takes managing director role

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ