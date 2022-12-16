Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic reserve - official

12/16/2022 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile.

The department will buy 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a senior official told reporters. The 180 million sale pushed levels in the SPR to the lowest since 1984, raising concerns about energy security.

"We'll be releasing a solicitation to purchase 3 million barrels of oil for delivery in February of next year, 2023," the official said. "This approach will lock in a price upfront when companies submit their bids."

To help relieve supply shortages at refineries after an oil spill last week shut down the Keystone crude pipeline, the Energy Department will also execute an exchange of about 2 million barrels from the SPR, that companies will have to send back at a later date.

"We are able to do that at the same time we're doing the 3 million barrel buyback," the official said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.92% 79.1 Delayed Quote.4.48%
WTI -2.39% 74.458 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Latest news "Economy"
01:20pFTX's Bankman-Fried could face long road to fraud trial
RE
01:13pFrugal retail clients prompt Accenture warning on weak consulting business
RE
01:12pColombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to 12% in majority decision
RE
01:09pItaly prosecutors seek trial for ex MPS top execs in bad loan probe
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers cut most oil rigs since September - Baker Hughes
RE
01:01pBoE to sell 9.75 bln pounds of QE gilts in Q1
RE
01:01pBank of Montreal raises C$2.6 billion in share sale to boost capital buffer
RE
12:58pFed could hold rates at peak into 2024, Daly signals
RE
12:57pSpot palladium falls over 5%…
RE
12:56pEurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Annual report for 2021/22
2Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
5Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS