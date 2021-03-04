U.S. blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1 bln New York Fed account -sources

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military rulers
attempted to move about $1 billion held at the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York days after seizing power on Feb. 1, prompting
U.S. officials to put a freeze on the funds, according to three
people familiar with the matter, including one U.S. government
official.
The transaction on Feb. 4 in the name of the Central Bank of
Myanmar was first blocked by Fed safeguards. U.S. government
officials then stalled on approving the transfer until an
executive order issued by President Joe Biden gave them legal
authority to block it indefinitely, the sources said.
A spokesman for the New York Fed declined to comment on
specific account holders. The U.S. Treasury Department also
declined to comment.
The attempt, which has not been previously reported, came
after Myanmar's military installed a new central bank governor
and detained reformist officials during the coup.
It marked an apparent effort by Myanmar's generals to limit
exposure to international sanctions after they arrested elected
officials, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had
won a national election in November. The army seized power
alleging fraud, claims that the electoral commission has
dismissed.
A spokesman for Myanmar's military government did not answer
repeated calls seeking comment. Reuters was unable to reach
officials at the central bank.
The United States, Canada, the European Union and Britain
have all issued fresh sanctions following the coup and the
army's subsequent deadly crackdown on demonstrators. The United
Nations said on Thursday that at least 54 people have been
killed since the coup. More than 1,700 people had been arrested,
including 29 journalists.
Announcing a new executive order paving the way for
sanctions on the generals and their businesses, Biden said on
Feb. 10 that the United States was taking steps to prevent the
generals from "improperly having access" to $1 billion in
Myanmar government funds.
U.S. officials did not explain the statement at the time,
but an executive order issued the next day specifically names
the Central Bank of Myanmar as part of Myanmar's government. The
order authorizes the seizure of assets of Myanmar's post-coup
government.
Two sources told Reuters the executive order was designed to
provide the New York Fed with the legal authority to hold the $1
billion of Myanmar reserves indefinitely.
'CURRENT EVENTS'
Myanmar's reserves would be managed by part of the New York
Fed known as Central Bank and International Account Services
(CBIAS), where many central banks keep U.S. dollar reserves for
purposes such as settling transactions.
An attempt to empty the account was made on Feb. 4, but was
blocked automatically by processes that had been put in place at
the New York Fed before the coup, two of the sources said.
One source said that was because transactions involving
Myanmar require extra scrutiny as the country last year was
placed on the international Financial Action Task Force's "gray
list" for money laundering concerns, in part because of the risk
of proceeds from drug trafficking being washed through its
banks.
CBIAS' compliance manual, made public in 2016, says New York
Fed guidelines include provisions for responding to developments
in account-holding nations.
"When appropriate," it says, the bank's legal department
"will be in communication with the U.S. Department of State in
order to clarify current events and any changes that may affect
the central bank and corresponding control of the FRBNY
account."
The State Department declined to comment on this story.
Myanmar's generals appeared to be firmly in control of the
Central Bank of Myanmar at the time of the attempted withdrawal.
When the military took charge in Myanmar on Feb. 1, it
installed a new central bank governor and detained key economic
officials, including Bo Bo Nge, the reformist deputy governor
and Suu Kyi ally, according to the Assistance Association for
Political Prisoners. As of Thursday, he remains under detention,
according to the association.
(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; additional
reporting by David Lawder and Jonnelle Marte;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Rosalba O'Brien)