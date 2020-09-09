U.S. blocking visas of some Chinese graduate students and researchers - DHS

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is blocking
visas for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers to
prevent them from stealing sensitive research, Chad Wolf, acting
head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said on
Wednesday.
In a speech in Washington, Wolf repeated U.S. charges of
unjust business practices and industrial espionage by China,
including attempts to steal coronavirus research, and accused it
of abusing student visas to exploit American academia.
"We are blocking visas for certain Chinese graduate students
and researchers with ties to China's military fusion strategy to
prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive
research," he said.
Wolf said the United States was also "preventing goods
produced from slave labor from entering our markets, demanding
that China respect the inherent dignity of each human being," an
apparent reference to alleged abuses of Muslims in China's
Xinjiang region.
Wolf did not give details of the actions.
Earlier on Wednesday, some Chinese students enrolled in U.S.
universities said they received notices from the U.S. embassy
in Beijing or U.S. consulates in China informing them that their
visas had been canceled with immediate effect.
Nearly 50 students holding F-1 academic visas including
postgraduates and undergraduates said in a WeChat chatroom they
had received the emailed notices on Wednesday that stated they
would have to apply for new visas if they wanted to travel to
the United States.
Many in the chatroom said they were majoring in subjects
such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Some
said they were postgraduates who obtained bachelor's degrees at
Chinese universities with links to the People's Liberation Army.
The news comes at a time when Sino-U.S. relations have sunk
to historic lows with the world's two biggest economies clashing
over a range of issues from trade and human rights to Hong Kong
and the coronavirus pandemic.
In late May, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters Washington was planning to cancel the visas of thousands
of Chinese graduate students believed by the U.S. administration
to have links with China's military.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington and Ryan Woo and
reporters from Beijing Newsroom in Beijing; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Richard Chang)