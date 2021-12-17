U.S. bond funds post biggest weekly outflow in 20 months - Lipper

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. bond funds faced net selling of $7.48 billion, that marked the biggest outflow since April 8, 2020.

Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting earlier this week, data showed U.S. consumer prices surged to nearly a four decade high of 6.8% in the 12 months through November, while the rise in producer prices topped forecasts.

The Fed in its policy meeting this week, doubled the pace of tapering its monthly bond-buying program and flagged three interest rate hikes next year.

Investors sold U.S. taxable bond funds of $5.34 billion, marking the biggest weekly outflow since April 1, 2020, while municipal bond funds saw selling worth a net $1 billion after having attracted inflows for seven straight weeks.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds posted outflows of $4.46 billion, marking a fourth consecutive week of net selling. However, loan participation and inflation protected funds pulled in $821 million and $793 million, respectively in net buying.

U.S. equity funds witnessed net selling for a second successive week worth $22.28 billion.

U.S. growth funds saw net selling of $13.46 billion, the biggest since at least Jan 2020, while value funds posted outfolws of $5.26 billion.

Among sector funds, technology funds drew $1.2 billion in net purchases after witnessing a outflow in the previous week, however real estate and utilities funds saw outflows of about $0.5 billion each.

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds saw outflows of $1.53 billion, after luring inflows for five consecutive weeks.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)