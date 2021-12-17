Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. bond funds post biggest weekly outflow in 20 months - Lipper

12/17/2021 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds witnessed big outflows in the week to Dec. 15 as a surge in inflation solidified investor expectations that the Federal Reserve would be more aggressive in unwinding its stimulus support to counter soaring prices.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. bond funds faced net selling of $7.48 billion, that marked the biggest outflow since April 8, 2020.

Graphic: Fund flows - US equities, bonds and money market funds https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnexgmapl/Fund%20flows%20into%20US%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market%20funds.jpg

Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting earlier this week, data showed U.S. consumer prices surged to nearly a four decade high of 6.8% in the 12 months through November, while the rise in producer prices topped forecasts.

The Fed in its policy meeting this week, doubled the pace of tapering its monthly bond-buying program and flagged three interest rate hikes next year.

Investors sold U.S. taxable bond funds of $5.34 billion, marking the biggest weekly outflow since April 1, 2020, while municipal bond funds saw selling worth a net $1 billion after having attracted inflows for seven straight weeks.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds posted outflows of $4.46 billion, marking a fourth consecutive week of net selling. However, loan participation and inflation protected funds pulled in $821 million and $793 million, respectively in net buying.

Graphic: Flows - US bond funds

U.S. equity funds witnessed net selling for a second successive week worth $22.28 billion.

U.S. growth funds saw net selling of $13.46 billion, the biggest since at least Jan 2020, while value funds posted outfolws of $5.26 billion.

Graphic: Fund flows - US growth and value funds https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnpweaormpw/Fund%20flows%20into%20US%20growth%20and%20value%20funds.jpg

Among sector funds, technology funds drew $1.2 billion in net purchases after witnessing a outflow in the previous week, however real estate and utilities funds saw outflows of about $0.5 billion each.

Graphic: Flows - US equity sector funds

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds saw outflows of $1.53 billion, after luring inflows for five consecutive weeks.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.38% 0.71481 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.34% 1.32766 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.77862 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 1.13022 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.013155 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.58% 0.67537 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aWall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
RE
10:18aGhislaine Maxwell's defense withdraws plans to call COVID-positive witness in sex abuse trial
RE
10:16aDollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end
RE
10:15aU.S. bond funds post biggest weekly outflow in 20 months - Lipper
RE
10:14aCanada keeps mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite hot housing market
RE
10:12aStocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
RE
10:08aCanada to oblige some returning travelers to take COVID-19 tests - TVA network
RE
10:07aECB policymakers warn against inflation complacency
RE
10:07aMore than 240 pro-migrant groups urge Biden to end Trump-era border policies
RE
10:02aCanadian dollar extends weekly decline as risk appetite recedes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
2Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
3The latest from London: Back to reality
4Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS