U.S. bond funds see outflows for 19th straight week

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds continued to face huge
outflows in the week to May 19 on fears that the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates higher than previously expected to
keep inflation under control.
According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded U.S.
bond funds worth $8.39 billion in the 19th straight week of net
selling.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week
that the central bank will "keep pushing" to tighten U.S.
monetary policy until it is clear that inflation is declining.
Investors sold U.S. municipal bond funds worth $3.05 billion
in their biggest disposal in three weeks and exited taxable
funds worth $5.52 billion.
U.S. high yield bond funds saw $2.93 billion worth of
liquidation, which was the biggest weekly net selling in five
weeks, and short/intermediate investment-grade funds posted
outflows of $3.74 billion.
Meanwhile, U.S. short/intermediate government & treasury
funds obtained inflows for a second straight week, worth $3.4
billion.
U.S. equity funds suffered a sixth consecutive week of
outflow, amounting to $3.85 billion, although selling reduced
54% compared with a week ago.
U.S. large-cap equity funds received inflows of $2.59
billion after five straight weeks of net selling, but small- and
mid-cap funds faced outflows of $1.83 billion and $0.69 billion
respectively.
U.S. growth and value funds, both witnessed net selling of
$1.7 billion and $200 million, respectively.
Among sector funds, financials, and consumer discretionary
posted outflows of $1.34 billion and $0.61 billion, but
utilities and healthcare lured inflows worth $0.78 billion and
$0.69 billion.
Meanwhile, investors drew $20.31 billion out of U.S. money
market funds as selling continued for a second week in a row.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathyin
Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)