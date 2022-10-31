U.S. bond 'term premium' is back, casting shadow over long end: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 31 (Reuters) - In the worst year for
U.S. Treasuries ever, it is the ultra-long end that investors
should be most worried about.
Yields across the curve are at multi-year peaks as the
Federal Reserve has yanked up interest rates to battle 40-year
high inflation, while duration risk - a bond's increased
sensitivity to price changes over longer time frames - is also
weighing heavily on the long end.
Crucially though, 'term premium' is back. This is the
compensation investors demand for taking on interest rate risk
over a bond's lifetime, or put another way, for buying a
longer-dated bond rather than rolling over shorter-term debt.
After decades of decline, even into negative territory, term
premium is rising again. A secular shift may be underway.
There's no fixed formula for calculating it, so estimates
can vary significantly. But three different Fed models all tell
the same story: whether it's due to fears over inflation,
liquidity, or supply and demand risks, investors want to be paid
a higher rate of interest for lending to Uncle Sam long term.
"We are in a tectonic phase of monetary policy and you are
getting asset dislocations across the board, including long
bonds," said Solomon Tadesse, head of North American Quant
Strategies at Societe Generale.
Dysfunction at the long end can quickly spread to the rest
of the bond complex and financial markets more broadly - witness
the blow up in 30-year gilts a few weeks ago that froze the UK
mortgage market, forced the Bank of England to intervene, and
slammed sterling to a record low against the dollar.
Thirty-year Treasuries last week snapped a long downturn.
But against a backdrop of high uncertainty and volatility, it is
this illiquid and price-sensitive part of the curve where the
canary in the Treasury market coal mine will be seen.
"The concern is, if this elevated uncertainty persists, it
could potentially trigger forced sellers, whose impact on the
market could be quite pronounced. Things could snowball from
there," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of
America.
"The market is fragile, and by definition, when things are
fragile, they can break easily."
'MAKES NO SENSE'
For most of the last 50 years the term premium has been
positive, and since the early 1980s it has fallen, following the
general downward path of interest rates. The trillions of
dollars worth of bonds purchased by the Fed in response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis then pushed the term premium into
negative territory.
But the Fed is now raising rates aggressively and has begun
trimming its asset holdings. There is concern about where the
marginal demand for long bonds will come from - many foreign
central banks are selling Treasuries for currency market
intervention purposes, and the U.S. central bank is stepping
back too.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week insisted that the
bond market is functioning smoothly, but said steps are being
taken to improve its resilience in an environment of declining
liquidity and rising global volatility.
Yellen didn't mention any particular part of the curve but
the long end is most vulnerable, partly because of low liquidity
in 'off-the-run' bonds compared with 'on-the-run' paper.
On-the-run Treasuries are the newest issue of a particular
maturity and are more heavily traded. A 30-year bond bought and
held to maturity by a pension fund, for example, quickly becomes
'off the run,' so liquidity risk ends up lifting the term
premium.
Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at
NatAlliance Securities, reckons liquidity in off-the-run
Treasuries may be around 30% lighter than on-the-run bonds.
In the week through Oct. 21 the 30-year bond's price fell
for an eighth straight week, the longest selling streak since
2004.
In yield terms, the 33-basis-point rise in that week was the
biggest since March 2020 and the fourth-largest since the Great
Financial Crisis. Like other parts of the curve, the 30-year
yield is at its highest in more than a decade.
If the Fed is successful in driving down inflation or the
economy goes into recession, more investors will flock to
30-year bonds. But right now they are aren't getting paid enough
to lock into long-dated bonds, especially the 30-year space.
"I wouldn't go beyond three years. You get 4.10% for five
years. Maybe. Or 4.10% for 30 years? It makes no sense," Brenner
at NatAlliance Securities said.
(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Paul Simao)