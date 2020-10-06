U.S. bond yields whipsawed by Trump's stimulus halt

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Rising expectations that a Biden
victory and a Democratic sweep of Congress would result in broad
fiscal stimulus roused U.S. bond yields out of a months-long
stupor - only to get whipsawed by an abrupt halt to talks.
Range-bound U.S. Treasuries popped higher on Monday as the
yield curve continued to steepen, dropping bond prices further
away from record highs. The spread between 10- and 30-year
Treasuries, a closely watched indicator of future inflation
expectations, on Monday grew to its widest since November 2016,
according to Refinitiv data.
That trend continued early on Tuesday until U.S. President
Donald Trump called off negotiations until after the election -
sending yields into reverse from four-month peaks.
The dashing of stimulus hopes vaulted the widely followed
Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate Index, which
tracks expected Treasury market gyrations, to a near four-month
high.
A large fiscal stimulus would likely help shore up the
economy and push inflation higher while also increasing supply
through expanded borrowing, fund managers and analysts said.
Optimism toward a stimulus deal had increased in recent days
as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over Trump
has widened.
Analysts said that made it more likely that Democrats could
pass a bill similar to the $2.2 trillion Democratic stimulus
package now stalled in Congress.
Indeed, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on
Tuesday of the risk in not enough policy support.
"The idea that you could get a big fiscal package next year
is what's underlying the moves here," said John Briggs, head of
strategy, Americas, at NatWest Markets.
"The 30-year is where the maximum pressure lies," Briggs
said, as it is most exposed to inflation and borrowing costs
long term. The 30-year was at a four-month high on Tuesday.
Investors say the Fed is expected to stomach higher yields -
but up to a point.
"The Fed wants to see inflation pick up, and a steeper curve
helps the banks while still allowing corporate America to
refinance an expansion at incredibly low levels," said Gary
Cloud, portfolio manager at the Hennessy Equity and Income fund.
Yields had been kept lower by the Federal Reserve's slashing
rates and injecting liquidity into the market, which has pumped
up risk assets but left bonds range-bound.
The rapid expansion of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet
seen earlier this year - from $4.21 trillion in early March to
$7.22 trillion by mid-June - has stalled in recent months, and
currently stands at $7.10 trillion.
Still, the Fed will likely not step in with any actions to
attempt to compress yields if the benchmark 10-year Treasury
remains below 1.20%, or roughly its level in March before much
of the U.S. economy closed in response to coronavirus, Cloud
said.
The move upwards this week also comes in anticipation of the
U.S. Treasury selling $110 billion in notes and bonds, launching
a $52 billion auction of three-year notes later on Tuesday.
Previous breakouts in yields have not stuck, with the
benchmark 10-year last reaching a mini-peak of around 0.9% in
June.
The moves have also been seen in traders' short position in
bond futures which is the biggest ever on record, according to
the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.
"What you saw in the last week is the market really
positioning for even more upside rates just by taking out more
short positions," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist
at TD Securities, who said the market might be expressing a view
that in the event of a so-called "blue wave" the Democrats will
actually spend more than Republicans.
