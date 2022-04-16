Log in
U.S. border arrests surge to two-decade high

04/16/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
STORY: The number of migrants arrested as they attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border skyrocked last month to 210,000.

That figure, which was made public in a court filing on Friday night, is the highest monthly total in two decades.

And it's a 24% increase from March of last year, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border... the start of a rise in migration that left thousands of unaccompanied children stuck in crowded border patrol stations for days while they awaited placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to reverse many of the hardline immigration policies of former President Donald Trump, but has struggled both operationally and politically with high numbers of attempted crossings.

Republicans, who hope to gain control of Congress in the November midterm elections, say Biden's rollback of Trump-era policies has encouraged more illegal immigration.

Biden officials have cautioned that migration could rise even more... after U.S. health officials said they will end a pandemic-era order by May 23.

The order, known as Title 42, allows asylum seekers and other migrants to be rapidly expelled to Mexico to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Friday's court filing, roughly half of the migrants encountered in March were expelled under the Title 42 order.


© Reuters 2022
