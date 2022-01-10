Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges

01/10/2022 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Isolation ward for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patients at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg

(Reuters) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached a record high on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as a surge in infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant strains health systems in several states.

There were 132,646 people hospitalized with COVID, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily since late December, doubling in the last three weeks, as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin have reported record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients recently, according to the Reuters analysis.

While potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the Omicron variant could strain the hospital systems, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to handle the surge of patients amid staff shortages.

The seven-day average for new cases has doubled in the last 10 days to 704,000. The United States has averaged over a half a million cases for the last six consecutive days, according to a Reuters tally.

Only seven states have not set records for COVID-19 cases in 2022 - Arizona, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio and Wyoming, according to a Reuters tally.

Washington, D.C., is leading the country in new infections in the past week based on population, followed by Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Deaths are averaging 1,700 per day, up from about 1,400 in recent days but within levels seen earlier this winter.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York and Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Maria Caspani and Lisa Shumaker


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pItaly's Draghi says EU countries could agree on joint gas procurement
RE
01:53pU.S. aims to double cover crop planting to address climate change
RE
01:52pOil prices fall on demand concerns and rising Libyan output
RE
01:50pGold eases on robust yields as focus turns on U.S. inflation data
RE
01:49pReal estate tycoon Robert Durst, convicted of murder, dies -New York Times
RE
01:47pBiden to push filibuster changes in MLK hometown Atlanta
RE
01:45pEIG-led investors in Aramco oil pipelines hire banks for dual-tranche bonds
RE
01:41pChile, a vaccine front-runner, launches fourth COVID dose
RE
01:41pSwab throat too during rapid COVID test, Israel's Health Ministry says
RE
01:41pU.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

HOT NEWS