U.S. breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with nearly 84,000 new infections

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The United States broke its daily record
for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported at least
83,948 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the
country, according to a Reuters tally.
The spike in cases comes less than two weeks before the
presidential election on Nov. 3 and is hitting battleground
states such as Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and
Wisconsin. On Thursday, the United States reported a near-record
76,195 new cases.
The previous record was 77,299 new cases on July 16. At the
time, hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients hit 47,000 and two
weeks later deaths rose to an average of 1,200 per day.
Now, hospitalizations are over 41,000 and deaths average
nearly 800 per day.
Health experts have not pinpointed the reason for the rise
but have long warned that colder temperatures driving people
inside, fatigue with COVID-19 precautions and students returning
to schools and colleges, could promote the spread of the virus.
The United States has the most cases in the world at 8.5
million and the most fatalities with 224,000 lives lost. The
United States has reported over the past week an average of
60,000 new cases per day, the highest seven-day average since
early August.
The Midwest has been the epicenter of the latest surge but
infections are rising nationwide.
The Northeast reported an 83% increase in cases in the past
month. New cases have doubled in Connecticut, New Hampshire,
Rhode Island and New Jersey in the past four weeks as compared
to the prior four weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.
Western states including Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming
have reported a 200% increase in cases in the past four weeks
when compared with the previous four weeks.
