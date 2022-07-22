Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. business activity contracts in July for first time in 2 years, survey shows

07/22/2022 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble a Ford truck at the new Louisville Ford truck plant in Louisville

(Reuters) - U.S. business activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in July as a sharp slowdown in the service sector outweighed continued modest growth in manufacturing, painting a glum picture for an economy stunted by high inflation, rising interest rates and deteriorating consumer confidence.

S&P Global on Friday said its preliminary - or "flash" - U.S. Composite PMI Output Index had tumbled far more than expected to 47.5 this month from a final reading of 52.3 in June. With a reading below 50 indicating business activity had contracted, it is a development likely to feed into a vocal debate over whether the U.S. economy is back in - or near - a recession after rebounding sharply from the downturn in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

July's fall marked the fourth monthly drop in a row and was largely driven by pronounced weakness in the services sector index, which fell to the lowest since May 2020 at 47.0 from 52.7 a month earlier. That was enough to offset relative steadiness in manufacturing, with the group's factory activity index edging down to 52.3 from 52.7, indicating the sector was still growing but now at its weakest pace since July 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had a median estimate for the services sector index at 52.6, while the manufacturing index was seen coming in at 52.0.

"The preliminary PMI data for July point to a worrying deterioration in the economy," S&P Global Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said in a statement. "Excluding pandemic lockdown months, output is falling at a rate not seen since 2009 amid the global financial crisis."

S&P Global's measures of new orders in the manufacturing sector, outstanding business in the services sector and future expectations in both fell to levels not seen since the first year of the pandemic.

The report was the latest in a spate of economic indicators that have "surprised" to the downside relative to economists' expectations and have fueled anxiety from Wall Street to Main Street over whether the economy is stalling out. Citigroup's U.S. Economic Surprise Index last month registered its lowest reading since May 2020 and has remained negative so far in July.

The S&P Global data point to U.S. gross domestic product falling at roughly a 1% annualized rate, Williamson said. The economy contracted at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter, largely because of business inventory management issues, and the government next week will provide its first reading of output in the second quarter, which some models suggest will show a second straight contraction.

The report also painted a picture of a softening employment scene, which so far has defied expectations for a notable slowdown, with unemployment still near a half-century low. S&P Global said its manufacturing employment index dropped to the lowest since July 2020 while services employment registered its weakest growth since February.

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that new claims for jobless benefits rose to the highest since November last week and that, as of a week earlier, the total number of people drawing unemployment assistance had risen to the highest since April. That said, both remain below historic norms.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aU.S. ITC launches probe related to trade of certain fabrics with S.Korea
RE
10:13aBritain says disappointed by EU's legal action over Brexit
RE
10:09aRussian central bank governor speaks after cutting interest rates
RE
10:07aFRENCH POLICE : Technical incident under Channel Tunnel affected Dover operations
RE
10:03aWorld Court says it has jurisdiction, Myanmar genocide case to proceed
RE
09:58aWorld Court rejects Myanmar's objections, Rohingya genocide case will proceed
RE
09:53aU.S. business activity contracts in July for first time in 2 years, survey shows
RE
09:37aTSX opens higher on boost from miners, upbeat retail sales data
RE
09:37aUSAID pledges Kenya $255 million to fight drought, appeals to rich countries to help
RE
09:23aU.S. envoy to Sri Lanka expresses 'grave concern' over violence against protesters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
2Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
3Delivery Hero SE: Updated guidance for FY 2022 based on preliminary Q2 ..
4Germany's Uniper gets 15 billion eur state bail-out to avert collapse
5Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy

HOT NEWS